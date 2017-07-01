Biggest Nazi Bunker Converted To A Museum

A museum designed by Acclaimed architect Bjarke Ingel, who this time converted an old bunker into exhibition space, was opened by Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik on Thursday.

Tirpitz was of the biggest WWII Nazi bunkers and it is located in the dunes of the west coast of Denmark.

Bjarke Ingels earned his fame for designing one of the Ground Zero skyscrapers in New York, as well as The Google headquarters.

His new design in Blavland, Denmark, has floating roofs opening up from the dunes over four big exhibition areas under the ground.

Ingels explained how his deigns fits in so seamlessly with the landscape.

“The four materials that are actually out here are basically the sand and the weed and then it’s concrete and rusting steel. So essentially those are the materials we built the museum with.” he said.

Tirpitz Museum opens with the WWII exhibition “A Wall of Concrete”.