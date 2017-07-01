EU Officials Arrive For Helmut Kohl’s Memorial Ceremony

Leaders from the United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute to Helmut Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving force for European integration at first such memorial ceremony at European parliament on Saturday.

Germany, France and U.K.’s leaders Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Theresa May were joined by their Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netnayahu, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and many others.

Also attending the ceremony was Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Less than a week after Helmut Kohl’s death, Der Spiegel reported that Kohl’s second wife, Maike Kohl-Richter, had tried to prevent Merkel, his one-time protege, from speaking at his memorial service and instead proposed Orban, a vocal critic of Merkel.

The young, liberal Orban was mentored by Kohl in the early years after the 1989 collapse of East European Communism, although as prime minister of Hungary he has steered an anti-EU, authoritarian course that many say is at odds with Kohl’s legacy.

However the German Chancellor did give a speech later during the ceremony.