FRSC To Commence Psychological Tests For Traffic Offenders

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is set to commence the planned nationwide enforcement of mental stability/psychological examination on traffic offenders.

The development follows the inauguration of a special patrol team code-named ‘Cobra Squad’.

Speaking at the inauguration within the premises of the corps’ headquarters, the corps Marshall, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi said he would personally lead the FCT squad, adding that similar teams and logistics would be deployed subsequently at the zonal level before the end of July.

The exercise will focus on life-threatening violations such as the use of phones while driving, route violation, traffic light violation, dangerous driving and overloading.

Mr Oyeyemi, inaugurated the squad along with 10 patrol motorcycles, five vans and an ambulance dedicated to the exercise in the FCT.

He explained that the special patrol would be outside the normal patrol activities of the corps in the FCT and other parts of the country.