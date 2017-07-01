NULGE Advises Ondo LG Chairmen To Execute Projects In Earnest

The Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE), has advised the 18 Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the state to settle down as soon as possible and execute developmental projects using the resources at their disposal.

President of the union, Olubunmi Eniayewu who gave the advice in Akure said although, little revenue is available for local government administrations, the chairmen should try to judiciously use the provided revenue to make landmarks for the short period they have.

He charged them to exhibit tolerance and cooperation with their workers to enhance smooth administration, adding that they should also pray for grace to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Reacting to the planned nationwide strike of NULGE over unpaid workers’ salaries, Eniayewu noted that “if the decision is finalised by the National Executive Council of the strike union, the action will be effected.”

According to him, if the local government is given autonomy to harness and manage its resources, it will enhance quick and adequate provision of developmental projects at the grassroots.

He also added that autonomy will ensure that the administrators are more accountable to their people and will also bring governance to the grassroots.

“The autonomy of a thing is about grassroots development; it is about being responsive and responsible, it is about the grassroots people being able to hold their leaders accountable for whatever they have done in the course of discharging their duty, whether they are elected or appointed.”

He, however, lamented over the take-over of the constitutionally established revenue generating sources of the local governments by the state governments, noting that the development has negatively affected the performance of the local governments.