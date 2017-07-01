Setting Up Special Trust Fund Will Motivate Officers, Says Wike’s Wife

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has called on the different tiers of government to establish special trust funds to cater for the wives of personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Speaking at the Government House Port Harcourt when she received the leadership of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) on Friday, Justice Nyesom-Wike said such trust fund will encourage the armed forces personnel to serve the nation with greater commitment.

She stated that the Trust Fund will give families of Armed Forces personnel hope that they will never be abandoned, no matter the situation they find themselves.

“I want to use this as an opportunity to call on governments at all levels to establish a special trust fund for the wives of officers and members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“It is important because it will give them hope. They will all know that they have somewhere to draw from, especially when things are difficult.”

The Rivers State Governor’s Wife stressed that the fact that a husband dies in active service should not be an end to livelihood of the women and their families.

She, therefore, went on to state that the administration of Governor Wike remains committed to the welfare of security personnel serving in the state.

Suzzette Nyesom-Wike described the women as special and hardworking, noting that being wives of officers of senior personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces makes their roles more challenging.

Furthermore, she attributed the peace being enjoyed in the state to the wives of the security personnel whose efforts in keeping their homes according to her, have helped the security personnel to remain focused in discharging their duties.

She then assured the leadership of NAOWA of the 6 Division that she will partner with them to actualize their objectives.

Meanwhile, the President of NAOWA 6 Division and Wife of the General Officer Commanding, Mrs Grace Udoh commended Governor Wike for his developmental strides in the state through the execution of projects.

“NAOWA runs programmes that are designed to promote the welfare of children, women and youths. And we will like to partner with government to bring training and empowerment to more wives and widows of armed forces personnel,” she said.