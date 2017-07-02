Acid Spill Damages Nature Reserve In Israel

Potash and fertiliser producer, Israel Chemicals (ICL) on Sunday said it cannot estimate the level of damage caused to the company or the environment by a spill at its fertiliser plant in Israel’s Negev desert.

Large amounts of highly acidic wastewater poured into the desert last Friday when a wall of an evaporation pool partially collapsed at the Rotem Amfert facility, according to Israel’s Ministry of Environment.

Much of the wastewater made its way to a river bed that snakes through the desert, causing “severe ecological damage”, the ministry added.

The ICL, controlled by holding company Israel Corp, has exclusive rights in Israel to mine minerals from the Dead Sea.

The company, which produces about a third of the world’s bromine and is the sixth-largest potash producer, said it was working with authorities to contain the spill.