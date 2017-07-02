Andy Murray Ready For Wimbledon Championships

Wimbledon champion, Andy Murray, has confirmed his fitness for this year’s tournament after a hip injury disrupted his preparation.

The world number one opens his defence against Alexander Bublik, a lucky loser ranked 134, on Centre Court in front of his home fans on July 3.

“The last few days have been very good,” said Murray on Sunday, acknowledging that opening the tournament with the first match put additional pressure on him.

He added that he was feeling “okay” and the hip problem was one he had had for many years. He said he had been waiting for it to “calm down”.

Murray pulled out of two scheduled exhibition matches at London’s Hurlingham Club last week and was seen to be hobbling in practice over the past few days.

The Scot was also asked about the news that he and his wife are expecting a second child.

“We are both obviously very happy and looking forward to it,” he said. A follow up question, asking if having a family would be a distraction when he was on court, was met by Murray pointing out that he had had family throughout his playing career.