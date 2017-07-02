Pope Prays For Venezuela, Makes Peace Appeal

Pope Francis has appealed for a “peaceful and democratic” solution to the crisis in Venezuela and said he was close to the families of the young protesters who have lost their lives during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Critics of Maduro have been taking to the streets almost daily for three months to protest against what they called the creation of a dictatorship. The protests, which have left nearly 80 dead, frequently culminated in violent clashes with security forces.

Francis, conducting his weekly Angelus prayer from the window of the papal apartments in the Vatican, led the large crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square into a prayer after urging them to pray for Our Lady of Coromoto to intervene on behalf of Venezuela.

Maduro has said the demonstrations were an attempt to overthrow him with the support of Washington.