Triple Car Bombings Kill 8 In Damascus

At least eight people were killed when three cars went off in the capital city of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday morning.

The residents of Damascus woke up to the rattling sound, which later turned out to be the explosions of three suicide car bombs.

“We were woken up by loud explosions, very strong explosions. We saw windowpanes and debris everywhere. There were destructions and burned vehicles and shops,” said Anas, a shop owner.

“The security situation has improved this year. Now they are back to destabilise Syria. We have lost everything, our income and our shops. Many people died. I don’t know what is going on,” said Mohammed, another shop owner.

The authorities were hunting down the cars, before two of them exploded near the airport road at the entrance of Damascus before reaching their targets inside the city, while the third one escaped and went off at the Tahrir Square in eastern Damascus.

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the terrorists had aimed to detonate the bombs in the capital’s crowded areas, as people were back to work after a week-long holiday of Eid al-Fitr Feast.

The Syrian government has cordoned off the explosion sites and beefed up security check across the entire city.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the bombings.