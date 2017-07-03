79 Guns Seized From Vehicle En Route UK
Seventy-nine weapons have been recovered from a vehicle after it was stopped at Coquelles on Saturday by Border Force officers.
Police reported that the vehicle, coming from France was heading to Britain.
Two men – a Pole and a Czech national – have been arrested in connection with the raid, which was part of a joint operation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and detectives from Scotland Yard’s organised crime unit.
One #gun, in the wrong hands, in a public space, is all it takes to cause devastation https://t.co/xMenCACWc6 #GunsOffOurStreets pic.twitter.com/8pVuDayrv4
— NationalCrimeAgency (@NCA_UK) July 3, 2017