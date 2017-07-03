79 Guns Seized From Vehicle En Route UK

Channels Television
Updated July 3, 2017

Seventy-nine weapons have been recovered from a vehicle after it was stopped at Coquelles on Saturday by Border Force officers.

Police reported that the vehicle, coming from France was heading to Britain.

Two men – a Pole and a Czech national – have been arrested in connection with the raid, which was part of a joint operation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and detectives from Scotland Yard’s organised crime unit.


More on World News

Chinese Leader Xi Arrives In Moscow For Talks With Putin

U.N. Urges EU Countries To Share Migrant Responsibility With Italy

Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Wimbledon

Blind Cameroonian Beats Obstacles To Become Journalist

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV