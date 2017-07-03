CBN Plans $100m Sale At Special Auction

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it will sell $100m at a special foreign currency auction, the latest in a series of interventions in the forex market.

In a notice to commercial lenders, the financial regulator said the dollar auction would be both for spot and forward transactions, to be settled within the next 60 days.

The deputy governor of the CBN, Mr Joseph Nnanna noted that the relative stability in the forex market was as a result of the bank’s forex policy as well as the increase in Nigeria’s oil output.

The apex bank has sold more than $5bn since February and has been intervening on the official interbank market in the last few months.