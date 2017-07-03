Kano Assembly Speaker Resigns Over Alleged Corruption

The Kano State House of Assembly Speaker Alhassan Rirum has resigned his appointment.

The Speaker is said to have resigned over allegations of corruption.

He was alleged to have collected a huge sum of money from Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote to drop investigations against the Kano emirate, Muhammad Sanusi II.

But the Speaker failed to share the money with the members of the Assembly.

He has been replaced with Yusuf Ata, a representative of Fagge constituency.