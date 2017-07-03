Pacquiao Disappointed With Refereeing During Fight With Horn

Filipino boxer, Manny Pacquiao, said on Monday he was disappointed with the referee for failing to call out his opponent Australia’s Jeff Horn during the welterweight bout in Brisbane.

Pacquiao, whose defeat was his first since his blockbuster clash with Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2015, lost his WBO welterweight belt to Horn over a unanimous 12-round decision at Brisbane’s Lang Park on Sunday.

The eight division world champion said the referee was too lenient and had let Horn get away with too much missed calls. He dismissed criticisms that he lacked preparation for the fight and said Horn was just a sturdy opponent.

Pacquiao, who is also a sitting Senator in the Philippine Congress, said he will concentrate on his duties as a politician, but remains open for a possible rematch with Horn and a possible retirement in the future.