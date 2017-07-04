Angelique Kerber Progresses At Wimbledon

There can only be few things more embarrassing in tennis than being beaten in the first round of a grand slam tournament while ranked number one in the world.

It is a painful memory that is still fresh in Angelique Kerber’s mind, having suffered such misfortune at the French Open just five weeks ago.

Luckily for her, she proved the naysayers wrong with her 6-4 6-4 win over American qualifier Irina Falconi.

Later, Wimbledon fans with Centre Court tickets suffered the disappointment of seeing the opponents of title contenders Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic retire early in their matches.

Second seed Djokovic advanced after Martin Klizan gave up after 40 minutes when 6-3 2-0 down.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Federer had also led 6-3 3-0 when Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov withdrew with an ankle injury after 43 minutes.