Borno NUT Rejects Local Government Autonomy

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Borno chapter has rejected the planned Local Government Autonomy which includes payment of salaries of primary school teachers.

The NUT Chairman in the state, Mr Bulama Abiso conveyed the position of the teachers after a peaceful protest walk to the Borno state government house.

Mr Abiso argued that the 1999 constitution is clear about payment of salaries of primary school teachers adding that the proposed plan is not acceptable.

He said teachers in Borno state are more like pensioners as no promotion of increase in salaries has taken place for nearly five years.

The protesting unionists were received by Governor Kashim Shettima at his office.

He assured them of the government’s empathy towards teachers while calling for their support to fish out ghost workers in their midst.

Gov. Shettima said the last biometric exercise conducted on civil servants paid off as the government is now able to save nearly N150M monthly following the discovery of ghost workers.