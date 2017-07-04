Djokovic, Federer Joke About Exhibition Game After Opponents’ Injuries

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer both progressed at Wimbledon on Tuesday (July 4) after both their opponents retired in the second set.

Trailing 3-6 0-3 30-30, Alexandr Dolgopolov drew a chorus of dejected sighs on Centre Court as he walked up to the net to shake hands with Federer.

It was the second successive anticlimactic ending on tennis’s most famous stage after Novak Djokovic’s opponent, Martin Klizan also called it quits midway through their second set.

Federer’s encounter against Ukrainian Dolgopolov lasted a mere 43 minutes.

Fans who had poured in to see the Swiss master in action witnessed him fire down a 10,000th career ace and chalk up a record 85th win at Wimbledon, surpassing the benchmark he had shared with Jimmy Connors.

By simply playing the first point, Federer also drew level with Fabrice Santoro’s professional era record of playing in a 70th grand slam tournament.