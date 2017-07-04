Ekiti Govt Warns Residents Against Building Houses On Waterways

The Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has warned that any building found on the waterways would be destroyed.

This is following the death of a middle aged man on Monday during the rainfall in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Eyewitness says the deceased who was simply identified as a commercial motorcyclist operator ran into the drainage and was swept by flood while his lifeless body was found along Iworoko area of Ado Ekiti few hours later.

Affected areas includes Adobayo, Bashiri and Nova road. Residence have appealed to the state government to as a matter of urgency look into the drainage system in the area.

“Most houses in these area have no approval, No drainage system, No plan, How can you build on a waterways without having problem? “we want to use this opportunity to beg Mr governor to urgently look in this matter before we lost all our properties”.

The residents noted that several people have been rendered homeless as a result of the rainstorm.

Head of operations of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun, Saheed Akiode in a telephone with Channels Television confirmed the torrential rainfall but could not attest to the fact that a man died as a result of downpour.