JTF Arrests Suspected Oil Bukering Kingpin

The joint task force in the Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe has arrested a suspected oil bunkering kingpin, Nkwe Godspower.

The suspect was allegedly found with 10 different chequebooks, an international passport and over one million Naira.

The task force also arrested 50-year-old Matthew Okafor in connection with buying and selling of an international oil company wellhead, as well as three persons alleged to be actively involved in the manufacturing local arms.

Commander of Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Apochi Sulieman while parading the suspects reaffirmed his commitment as well as that of his officers to protecting oil and gas infrastructure in the Niger Delta.

The commander also commended the general public and the media for the support given to the troops in the effort to achieve its mandate.