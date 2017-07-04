Lejeune Signs Five-Year Deal With Newcastle

Channels Television
Updated July 4, 2017
Photo: nufc

SD Eibar Defender, Florian Lejeune, has joined Newcastle United on a five-year deal for a reported £8.7million.

Lejeune has become Newcastle United’s second signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrival of winger Christian Atsu.

The former France youth international Lejeune said: “I’m very happy to have signed. Newcastle United is a big club, and I’m very happy to be here.

“When you have a manager like Rafa Benitez who wants you, you are very happy to come”

