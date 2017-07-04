New South Korea Coach Targets World Cup Qualification

South Korea’s new coach, Shin Tae-yong, pledged to work hard to make their national team to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Shin said in a video message filmed in Seongnam by the Korean Football Association (KFA) on Tuesday that it’s going to be hard challenge to qualify for Russia next year.

Read Also: Shin Replaces Stielike As Korea National Team Coach

The 46-year-old former international midfielder replaces German Uli Stielike, who was sacked last month in the wake of a poor run of results that left the side’s 2018 World Cup hopes in the balance.

South Korea is currently second in their qualifying group on 13 points with two games remaining after losing 3-2 to Qatar last month.

Shin’s two matches are at home to Iran, who have already qualified for the World Cup, on August 30 before playing Uzbekistan five days later.

Uzbekistan is third in the table, just one point behind South Korea. The top two automatically qualify for the World Cup with third place going into a playoff.

Stielike took the Koreans to the final of the 2015 Asian Cup just four months into the job, but has been unable to get the team back to that standard and was fired after the defeat by Qatar.