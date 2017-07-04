Troops Arrest Invading Boko Haram Terrorist In Borno

The Nigerian Army says it has recorded success in neutralising the Boko Haram sect, while trying to attack the 81 Division Task Force Battalion located at Gulumba Gana in Bama LGA of Borno

In a statement by Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Sani Usman, the troops recovered two AK-47 Rifles, two magazines of nine round of ammunition, two AGL bombs, several empty cases of Shilka gun ammunition, AGL bomb and one damaged mobile phone handset.

In a similar development, the troops of three Battalion located at Logomani, Dikwa LGA, Borno State, neutralized three Boko Haram, captured one alive and recovered three AK-47 rifles from Mamman Nur faction that dared to attack their location on Monday evening.

The statement further adds that a soldier was lost during the incidence.