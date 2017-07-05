Anambra Police Uncovers Fake Shoe Polish Factory

The Anambra Police Command has uncovered an underground warehouse loaded with suspected fake shoe polish in large quantities worth 30 million Naira at the Marine Modern Market, Onitsha.

The State Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, who visited the scene, expressed worry over the development, calling it is an eye opener to the police on the levels of criminal and illegal operations going on in major markets across the state.

He assured that security especially the marine arm of security will be stepped up as assumptions are high that the importation of the suspected fake products came through the waterside.

Addressing newsmen after the raid, the CP explained that the raid of the warehouse followed a formal complaint lodged by the sole distributor of the product who has the franchise upon which the discovery is made.

He stated that the level of criminal operation in the state is high which he sees beyond the present circumstance but vowed to step up security especially on marine operations in partnership with the Navy.

“We discovered a large consignment of suspected adulterated and fake Kiwi under a large underground warehouse adjacent to the waterside. The presumption here is probably the suspect must have evacuated the product from the waterside and this is an eye opener for all of us because we are trying to mop and find ways to which we can stop crime and criminality.

In this issue, it could be any other thing other than kiwi. So this is an eye opener for us, we are going to strategize and look at other side of other crimes and see the possibility where we can uproot all these kinds of criminality. The issue of adulterated or fake item is hazardous and it can affect the lives of so many in Anambra and so there is need for them to report such incidences.

“Life is important and precious and there is need for us to make sure that this kind of crime is not allowed in our society.”

The major product of sale at Marine Modern Market is clothing materials and so the entire market is rattled with the new development as a huge consignment of suspected fake shoe polish is evacuated from an underground warehouse located at a three storey building which is a business Plaza along China line in the Market.

The building is allegedly owned by one Mr. Ebube, who is now at large but intensified efforts are ongoing to track him as he is also the importer of the fake product.

The Chairman of the market, Mr. Louis Onyeabo, absolves the market of any complicity in or knowledge of the illegal activity stating that the market has a standing policy against such activities and for the sole distributor, Mr. Sam Anyanwutaku, millions have been lost and consumers have been cheated.

Adulterated product of any kind is a problem and the Commissioner of Police appealed to the public to help fight the growing trend by volunteering credible information that will lead to the exposure of such criminal acts.

He assured that on the present matter, the police will follow through to unmask the culprits as investigation has commenced. The confiscated products are, however, taken to the State Police Headquarters as exhibit.