BREAKING: Chaos In Osogbo As UNIOSUN Students Take Over Streets

There is pandemonium in Osun State as students of the state university have taken over the streets of Osogbo, the capital in a violent protest against the alleged ritual killing of their colleague.

The irate students had yesterday burnt down a house close to where the deceased body was discovered, and continued their demonstration this morning.

Dressed in black, the obviously angry students marched from their school campus at Oke Baale, to the Palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, and made a stop at the Olaiya roundabout where a bonfire was made.

The students who came out in thousands were seen destroying everything they came across, chasing people with sticks and iron materials.

Channels TV’s correspondent noted that only one patrol vehicle of the police was seen moving with the protesting students, as they made their way to the state Secretariat.

Commercial and vehicular activities in the town have been grounded and there is a significant amount of tension in the air.