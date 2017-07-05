CBN Partners Bayelsa Govt On State Development

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. John Jonah has promised to support the Central Bank of Nigeria in its intervention programs, particularly the micro, small and medium enterprise development fund in the state.

The Deputy Governor gave the assurance when the Deputy Director Finance of the CBN Mr. Osita Nwasiobi and other top officials of the bank paid him a courtesy visit in Government, House, Yenagoa.

Mr. Nwasiobi while stating the reasons for their visit to the Deputy Governor says the CBN team are in the state to assess the level of which the loan facilities released for the MSMEDF is being disbursed, its impact and to ascertain if more should be given.