Court Strikes Out PDP Application To Stop Ondo LG Polls

A State High Court sitting in Akure has struck out the application of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for an order to stop the Ondo State government and the State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) from conducting the election for local governments in the state.

The court had on March 31, 2017, sacked all the 18 PDP local government chairmen and their councilors in a pre-election suit filed by the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

In its ruling on Wednesday, the Court also struck out the request of PDP for leave to appeal the judgment of the High Court which dissolved the local governments.

Mr Olusola Oke represented the PDP, Segun Ogodo was PRP counsel while Charles Titiloye represented the Attorney-General of Ondo State and ODIEC.

Justice Akintoroye of High Court Four held that he lacked jurisdiction to deliver a ruling in respect of the leave to appeal the judgment based on the fact that the 90 days within which the application could be heard and decided had expired.

He stated that it would amount to judicial rascality to assume jurisdiction over the application after the expiration of the time provided for under the constitution and thereafter struck out the application.