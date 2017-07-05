Fireworks Light Up D.C. Sky As U.S. Celebrates Independence Day

Updated July 5, 2017

Fireworks lit up the sky as thousands cheered at the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Tuesday as the United States celebrated its 241st Independence Day.

In many cities, including Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, crowds gathered under now-usual security precautions for concerts and fireworks displays.

New York’s display, billed as the largest, was set to go off over the East River where it could be seen from the boroughs of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.

July Fourth is a national holiday in the U.S., which commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, declaring independence from Great Britain.


