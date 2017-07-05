Jamaican Rapper Sean Paul Kicks Off Lebanon’s Byblos Festival

Hundreds of music fans gathered in Lebanon’s ancient coastal city of Byblos on Monday (July 3) evening for a concert by Grammy-award-winning artist Sean Paul.

The event was part of the annual Byblos International Festival, and it was the Jamaican rapper’s first ever performance in Lebanon.

Preceded by Lebanese DJ Rodge then Chi Ching Ching in the opening act, Sean Paul captivated the audience for more than an hour, as the crowd danced and sang along to his hit songs.

“This is the 19th year of the festival, which means next year we’ll be in our 20th edition and we will celebrate the 20th anniversary. Our choice for the programme varies as usual, in order to please all tastes and ages,” said Latifee Lakkis, the president of Byblos International Festival committee.

“As you saw, when we pick programmes like Sean Paul for the youth, you see the environment is really beautiful. All our programmes — every year and this year — are really special,” she added.

The 44-year-old rapper, singer and producer wrapped up the evening with his hits ‘She Doesn’t Mind’ and ‘Temperature’, a performance hailed as “beautiful” by many concertgoers.

“We really liked it, you feel the energy and you feel the love, it was really beautiful,” said Jackie, a Lebanese student.

“I love the vacation in Lebanon, it is amazing and the concert was beautiful, it was awesome, I was crazy, I went crazy with all my friends, it was amazing,” exclaimed Hassan Khalil, a Lebanese expatriate.

“Sean Paul was on fire, he made us feel loved and we made him feel loved as well,” added Selim Mourad, a Lebanese filmmaker who attended the concert.

Byblos International Festival runs until August 4 and features a line-up including German alternative rock group Milky Chance and Lebanese-born Spanish violinist Ara Malikian.