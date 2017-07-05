Last Film Of Polish Director Krzysztof Krauze Premiers

Polish film director Joanna Kos-Krauze showed her film ‘Birds are singing in Kigali’ at the 52nd International film festival in the western Bohemian spa of Karlovy Vary.

Kos-Krauze started working on the Rwandan genocide drama together with her husband and longtime co-operator, director Krryssztof Krauze, who died in 2014. Three years after his death the film now premiered in the main competition of the Karlovy Vary film festival.

The film tells the story of Polish ornithologist Anna, who goes to Africa in 1994 – just as the Rwanda Hutu majority unleashes genocide against the smaller population of Tutsis. Anna manages to save the daughter of a local colleague whose entire family has been murdered and she takes her to Poland.

Later, Anna follows Claudine back to Africa and there she observes the Tutsi woman’s search for traces of her former life and graves of her family members.

More than 300 filmmakers will be introduced at this year’s edition of the Karlovy Vary film festival and some 200 films from around the world will be shown.

The festival is intended for both film professionals as well as the general public. It runs until July 8.