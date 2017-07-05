Nasarawa Residents Seek Govt’s Intervention In Tackling Flood

Residents of flood plains in Nasarawa state are crying out to the state government to intervene in mitigating the effects of ecological problems.

They made their positions known when Channels Television visited the areas.

As the rains have set in, residents of flood plains in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital are beginning to face the consequences of heavy downpour.

One of such areas is Dashen Gwamna in the heart of the state capital.

Residents say the 30-year long ecological problem has claimed many lives and washed away a number of houses forcing occupants to relocate.

“There was a little girl that once fell in the water, we tried to save her but we could not. There was also a woman that was drowned and we have lost houses due to the overflowing water”

Teachers and pupils of Markazul Islam school located in the area also share the same pain.

They are crying out to the government to intervene urgently.

“Anytime we see that the cloud is dark, we usually send the pupils back home because water enters the classrooms and our offices”

“We are begging the state government to come and look after the issue”

“We are facing a lot of problem in this area. During raining season water destroys our compound. We are appealing to the government to come and assist us because we are losing a lot of people in this area”

The government on its part through the Commissioner of Environment Gabriel Aka’aka, faulted residents for building on water channels and not building according to plans.

“The building of most residents are not done according to plans and this has also affected the manner and way water moves around the places that affect the people and this are areas we are trying to control.

There has been a lot of campaigns and the Urban Development Ministry is taking care of that to make sure that people do not build on waterways. Once you build on waterways you are prone to likely devastation because nature will always find its cause and water cause some degradation”

He however assured that government will soon embark on projects to address the problem.

“Because of the concern of the government over ecological problems, we have not only accessed the ecological funds but we are also going to have an intervention which the government has already paid a counterpart fund for the purpose of control of some of these gully erosion, flood or some areas that are prone to be affected.

“We have already earmarked some of these places across the state which will be tackled more prominently in that intervention from NEWMAP”

“We are waiting for the take off of that project and it is intended mainly to address erosion prone areas”, he said.