NDLEA Arrests Over 100 Drug Suspects In Ondo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says over 100 drug suspects have been arrested while over 200,000 kilogrammes of cannabis were destroyed in Ondo State between January and June 2017.

The commander of the agency in the state, Mohammed Sokoto disclosed this to reporters at the NDLEA Headquarters in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He said some of the drug suspects have been rehabilitated and released, while 16 cases were concluded with the suspects involved convicted to various jail terms.

Mr Sokoto further revealed that five vehicles and two landed property used to conceal drugs have been seized by the command.

He attributed the increase in the rate of crime such as kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery in the state to addiction to hard drugs among the youths.

The NDLEA boss, however, said the agency has put measures in place to combat drug cultivation and addiction in the state.