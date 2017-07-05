Nnamdi Kanu Has Not Violated Any Bail Conditions, Says Lawyer

Self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Wednesday declined to comment or answer any question as it relates to the agitations by Biafra loyalists.

His lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, however, said his client has not violated any court order or bail conditions, saying it was within his fundamental rights to receive and interact with people.

Ejiofor, who spoke during an interview with Channels Television in Umuahia, the Abia State capital maintained that his client has not instigated any violence.

He noted that though the agitation for Biafra was not unlawful, his primary concern was what the charge was before the court as there was no substantial evidence to charge the IPOB leader.