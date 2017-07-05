Reps To Probe Alleged Abuse Of Expatriate Quotas By Immigration
The House of Representatives has directed its Committee on Interior to investigate the alleged abuse of expatriate quotas by the Nigeria Immigration Service.
The lawmakers gave the directive following a motion presented on Thursday by Honourable Johnson Oghuma at the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.
The motion alleged that the Immigration was conniving with some foreign companies and also failed to effectively check expatriates from illegally entering the country.
