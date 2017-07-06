Court To Deliver Judgement On El-Zakzaky’s Suit

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna will today deliver judgment on a suit filed by the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El Zakzaky against the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff and two others for alleged violation of his fundamental rights.

El Zakzaky is also seeking the sum of 2 billion naira as damages from the defendants for allegedly killing three of his children and destroying his house in December 2015.

Channels Television correspondent reports that security has been beefed up in the court premises as parties involved in the suit await the court judgment.