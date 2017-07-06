Cross River Communal Clash Leaves Hundreds Displaced

Hundreds of persons have been displaced following a communal clash that erupted between residents of Wanikade and Wanihem communities in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Reports say this is not the first time both communities are clashing over issues of land ownership although this one which occurred on June 27 and 29 appears to be the most devastating, as it has left the community deserted.

Wanikade and Wanihem communities in Yala local government area of Cross River State are neighbouring communities that both share boundaries with Benue State.

The displaced persons are currently being camped at Efiola-Emokpe community in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State and are appealing to the boundary Commission to hasten the land demarcation process in order to forestall a reccurrence.

Meanwhile, the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa has debunked the purported rumours making the rounds that, 150 persons died during the clash.

According to the CP, the clash left one person dead while two others were said to have been abducted by the Wanihem people.