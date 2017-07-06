Fitness Coach Breaks World Record For Largest Ever HIIT Session

Fitness coach, Joe Wicks, known to his millions of online followers as ‘The Body Coach’, set a new Guinness World Record on Wednesday for the largest ever High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session.

Thousands of people joined the session that was held at the Barclays presents British Summer Time, an annual concert series in London’s Hyde Park.

HIIT consists of short bursts of intensive activity followed by short periods of recovery and can blast calories, build muscle and boost endurance, fitness trainers say.

By breaking the record, previously at 3,687 people, Wicks and the huge crowd, consisting of 3,804 people, had to exercise continually for over 30 minutes.

After starting his career as a personal trainer, Wicks now has nearly two million followers on social media platform Instagram, has published cooking books and has appeared on British television shows.

