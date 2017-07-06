Maradona Receives Honorary Citizenship Of Naples

Soccer legend, Diego Maradona, accepted the ultimate gift from his beloved Naples on Wednesday, honorary citizenship to the town.

Speaking to crowds of fans after signing his citizenship certificate, Maradona said he had felt at home in the town from the very first day he arrived.

He also said the expression used by his die-hard fans “those who love, never forget” follows him wherever he goes and he reiterated that no place had ever loved him as Naples does.

Maradona quit Spanish giants Barcelona to sign for soccer team Napoli in 1984 and became their captain and record scorer with 115 goals, helping the club win its first Serie A title in the 1986-7 season.

He left Napoli in 1992 after failing a drugs test but is still revered by the club, where he also helped them win the UEFA Cup in 1989 and another Serie A title in 1990.

