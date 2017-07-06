Melania Trump Meets Poland’s First Lady Agata Duda

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump met with Poland’s First Lady Agata Duda on Thursday morning (July 6).

President Donald Trump and his wife are visiting Poland in a visit billed as an opportunity for him to patch up relations after a tense alliance summit in May.

Trump arrived on Wednesday (July 5) in Warsaw, Poland, where the White House said he would showcase his commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in a speech and in meetings with a group of nations closest to Russia on his way to the G20 summit in Germany on Friday and Saturday.