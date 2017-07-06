Badoo Attacks: Ogun Police Warns Residents Against Jungle Justice

The Ogun State Police Command has warned residents of the state of jungle justice to avoid loss of lives in the current onslaught against members of the dreaded Badoo cult group and other criminals.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu handed down this warning in Ogijo, a border town with Ikorodu where two suspected members of the Badoo cult group were hacked down and burned beyond recognition by irate youths in the area

While assuring residents of the area of their lives and property, the police boss, however, urged residents to be more security conscious just as he warned parents to have adequate control over their wards.

He asked residents to follow the due process while venting their anger against any suspected criminal

Meanwhile, resident of the area have asked for more police presence in these areas to curtail the excesses of this group