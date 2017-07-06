Trump Meets Polish President Andrzej In Warsaw

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Thursday.

Trump said he would showcase his commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in a speech and in meetings with a group of nations closest to Russia.

Trump is making the whistle-stop trip to the Polish capital en route to a G20 summit in neighbouring Germany beginning on Friday.

Aside from shoring up the U.S. relationship with NATO allies, the speech is symbolically significant given Poland’s proximity to Russia and regional fears about Moscow’s ambitions following its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Poland hopes to woo Trump the businessman with new investment opportunities in Eastern Europe.