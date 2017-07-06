U.S. Homeland Security Chief Meets Mexico’s FM For Security Talks

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly met with Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Luis Videgaray in Mexico City on Wednesday ahead of an anticipated meeting between Pena Nieto and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump and Pena Nieto are expected to meet at the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Summit in Germany, nearly six months after the first official meeting between the two leaders was cancelled following a controversial Trump tweet on the construction of a border wall.

Earlier in the day, Videgaray revealed the planned meeting between Trump and Pena Nieto would only last 30 minutes and probably not lead to any major agreements.

Trump and Pena Nieto will discuss renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement scheduled for August, as well as cooperation in combating drug cartels and development in Central America, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said.

One topic not on the agenda at the encounter in Hamburg is Trump’s pledge to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, Videgaray said in an earlier television interview.

Kelly will be in Mexico until Friday.