Bill Cosby To Be Retried On Sex Assault Charges In November

Bill Cosby will be retried on charges of sexually assaulting a former employee of his Alma mater in November, five months after his first trial on those charges ended in a hung jury, a Pennsylvania judge ruled on Thursday.

Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill said the 79-year-old comedian would be tried again beginning on November 6.

He is accused of the sexual assault of Temple University administrator Andrea Constand in his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.

The jurors who heard Cosby’s first trial in Norris town, Pennsylvania, failed to reach a unanimous verdict in June after 52 hours of deliberations.

Cosby has long denied any criminal wrongdoing and has said that any sexual contact he had with his accusers was consensual.

Cosby is also awaiting two trials over civil lawsuits filed against him by accusers, with both scheduled for the summer of 2018.