Corrupt People Are Behind Boko Haram, Agitations In Nigeria – Magu

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that the Boko Haram insurgency and recent agitations in Nigeria are being funded by corrupt people in the country.

Magu who stated this at a town hall meeting with Civil Society groups in Kano State noted that the fight against corruption is a fight for the survival of Nigeria.

The meeting was organised to develop new strategies which would make the fight against corruption more effective and also bridge the gap to reach out even to the grassroots.

The EFCC boss said: “I think corruption is the cause of all these agitations. Corrupt people are the ones behind most of these agitations and even the insurgency of the Boko Haram and the Niger Delta militants are all fundamental causes of these things and you can trace it to corrupt practices. They are funded by looters who stole our money and are using the stolen money to divide our people”.

He urged Nigerians to be more united against ethnic, religious or political affiliations, stressing that “righteousness will continue to win over evil no matter how long”.

“We need journalists more than any other professionals in the fight against corruption. If we really want to fight corruption and if journalists really key into the fight, we would finish it in less than one year,” Magu added.