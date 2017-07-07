Former Acting OAU VC Remanded In Custody

The Osun State High Court sitting in Ede has ordered that the immediate former Acting Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Professor Anthony Elujoba be further remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency had on Wednesday arrested Professor Elujoba alongside the school’s Bursar, Mrs Josephine Akeredolu on alleged financial corruption and abuse of office.

Professor Elujoba and Mrs Akeredolu were arraigned on Friday before Justice David Oladimeji on seven counts of intent to steal money belonging to the institution and conspiracy to defraud the school among others.

