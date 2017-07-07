Ogun Assembly Passes Resolution On Road Traffic Safety

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a resolution authorising traffic law enforcement agencies to enforce safety measures on motorists plying various roads across the state.

The passage of the resolution followed a motion sponsored and moved by the Minority Leader, Olawale Alausa and seconded by his Obafemi-Owode State Constituency counterpart, Honourable Tunde Sanusi at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Suraju Adekunbi.

Opening debate on the motion, Honourable Alausa stressed the need for all road users especially commuters to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations at night for the safety of road users.

He explained that protection of lives and property of the citizenry was part of government’s responsibility as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“The motion should be enforced at the appropriate time of the day, calling on motorists to put in place headlamps and reflectors, especially for drivers of articulated vehicles while plying the roads at night so as to alert other road users as it would go a long way at reducing road mishaps,” the lawmaker said.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo asked road enforcement agencies to effectively discharge their duties for motorists to adhere strictly to traffic laws,

He also asked the agencies to direct their officials to desist from all forms of extortion in the course of duty.