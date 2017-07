The Department of State Services (DSS) has paraded two suspects arrested in Kaduna State for kidnapping and gunrunning.

The DSS said in a statement that the suspects -Rabiu Sani, 27; and Abubakar Sani, 30- were arrested along the Zaria-Funtua Road in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

See photos of suspects below: