Chief of Air Staff Assures Nigerians Of Continuous Fight Against Terrorism

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar has called on Nigerians not to be swayed by recent suicide bombings in the country, giving assurances that the country is winning the war against insurgency.

He made this known during an operational visit to 115 special operations group of the Nigerian Air Force Base in Port Harcourt the Rivers State capital, where commissioned a 30 unit block as part of efforts to deal with the accommodation challenges of the force.

“We believe the human resource is more important than structure.

That is why we do everything to achieve comfort and stability for our officers.

The building is to help solve the problem of accommodation faced by the unit”.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Special Operations Group, Air Commodore Mahmud Madi, says this is a timely intervention.

“At a time when the unit had accommodation problems, we are very grateful to the Chief of Air Staff for this move which is serve as a morale booster for the officers as they go about their duties.”