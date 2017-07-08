Pereira Extends United Deal Until June 2021

Manchester United on Saturday announced that Joel Pereira signed a new contract with the club.

According to the club, the new deal will keep the 21-year-old at the Old Trafford until June 2021, with the option to extend for a further year.

Pereira joined the Red Devils in July 2012 after a successful trial spell in the Academy while the Portuguese made his debut for the first team in January 2017 when he came off the bench to replace Sergio Romero in the FA Cup fourth round match against Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford.

He went on to make his full debut in the Premier League against Crystal Palace in May.

Speaking to manutd.com, Joel Pereira said: “I have been at United for a number of years now and since the first day here I have enjoyed every minute. Over the last season I feel I have made great progress as a goalkeeper and this will stand me in good stead for continuing my development as a Manchester United player”.

“There have been many memorable moments for me at this club; however, making my debut for the first team at Old Trafford was unbelievable for me and my family. I want to thank the manager and his coaching team for the help and guidance they have given me and I look forward to playing a part in the squad for many years to come,” he added.