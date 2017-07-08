Photos: Five Killed, Three Injured As Container Falls On Bus In Ojota

Five people have been confirmed dead and three injured in an early morning accident around the Ojota area of Lagos state.

Rescue officials say the accident occurred about 4 am, involving a commercial bus and a truck carrying a container.

The commercial bus and truck were reportedly traveling from the Ketu area towards Maryland when one of two containers on the truck fell off and flattened the bus.

It is also alleged that the victims were returning from a church vigil when the incident occured.