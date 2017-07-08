Photos: Five Killed, Three Injured As Container Falls On Bus In Ojota

Channels Television
Updated July 8, 2017

Five people have been confirmed dead and three injured in an early morning accident around the Ojota area of Lagos state.

Rescue officials say the accident occurred about 4 am, involving a commercial bus and a truck carrying a container.

The commercial bus and truck were reportedly traveling from the Ketu area towards Maryland when one of two containers on the truck fell off and flattened the bus.

It is also alleged that the victims were returning from a church vigil when the incident occured.


More on Headlines

Britain Has Nothing To Do With Agitations For Secession – High Commissioner

Osinbajo Calls For Entrenchment Of Free, Fair Elections

Former OAU VC Arraigned For Alleged N1.4bn Fraud

Budget: Fashola Criticises Goje, Says Issues Raised Shouldn’t be Trivialized

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV