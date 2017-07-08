PHOTOS: Obasanjo, Ooni, Dignitaries Grace Amosun’s Daughter’s Wedding

Channels Television
Updated July 8, 2017

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi were among dignitaries that attended the wedding reception of the daughter of Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

The event which took place on Saturday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital was also attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, as well as some state governors which include Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) among others.

See pictures below:


