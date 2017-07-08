Thousands Join Turkey Opposition March

Drone footage released by Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Ali Seker’s Seker TV, showed tens of thousands of people joining his march for justice in Istanbul on Saturday (July 8) as it nears its destination.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has attracted tens of thousands of people to his March since setting off from Ankara on the 450 km (280 mile) journey to Istanbul to protest a government crackdown since last year’s failed coup.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accuses the protesters of “acting together with terrorist groups”, referring to Kurdish militants and followers of a U.S.-based cleric who Ankara says was behind last year’s coup.

The government has defended the crackdown, saying it was a measured response to the threats which Turkey faced from the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, and turmoil across its borders with Syria and Iraq.

A large rally is expected on Sunday (July 9) in Istanbul, supported by parliament’s third largest party, the pro-Kurdish HDP.